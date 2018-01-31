City of CT thanks residents for using less water

The municipality's water map indicates that more residents are using less than 10,500 litres of the precious and scarce resource a month.

CAPE TOWN - More Capetonians appear to be adhering to the city's call to save water.

The city's Xanthea Limberg: "We also thank our new water warriors, approximately 24,500 of them, who have gone from a light green dot to the coveted dark green dot. The water map marks residential properties using less than 10,500 litres per month with green dots and the dark green dots indicates households using less than 6,000 litres per month."

Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Helen Zille met with health officials on Tuesday to fill them in on plans to stave off Day Zero, as well as the details of what authorities will do if the city runs dry.

Water will not be shut off at hospitals and health facilities - public and private - should the city reach Day Zero.

Zille says that the provincial health department has been working with facilities to reduce consumption.