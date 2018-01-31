Capitec shareholder calls for probe into Viceroy report
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie says Viceroy has presented an incorrect report.
JOHANNESBURG – There have been calls for an investigation into the conduct of US research group Viceroy following its Capitec report.
Capitec's top shareholder, the PSG Group, says that it fully supports the bank's management and team and wants Viceroy to be investigated.
The fund manager has claimed that Capitec is a wolf in a sheep's clothing and a loan shark.
However, the South African Reserve Bank says that Capitec is sound and stable.
“We’re struggling to understand and to reconcile the numbers that they have done on the repayments of loans in a particular year, we’ve published figures of about R18 billion, they are at R16 billion.”
Capitec's top shareholder PSG Group says Viceroy's report contains irresponsible statements creating unwarranted market turmoil.
Sasfin's David Shapiro says that Viceroy's motives appear to be hidden.
“From my point of view, there’s rather dark side to the publication of their report, they do it with some specific agenda in mind.”
Capitec's share price bounced back after initially plunging due to the report.
