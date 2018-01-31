Can Brian Molefe afford to pay back the money?

The High Court in Pretoria ordered Molefe to pay Eskom back the R11 million he had already received as part of a whopping R30 million pension payout.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity says former Eskom boss Brian Molefe has misused the justice system to avoid paying back the multi-million rand pension, which he wasn’t entitled to.

The High Court in Pretoria last week ruled that Molefe’s claims of early retirement were contrived and false, clarifying that he did, in fact, resign in late 2016.

It also ordered Molefe to pay Eskom back the R11 million he had already received as part of a whopping R30 million pension payout.

On Wednesday, Molefe’s legal team applied for leave to appeal that judgment.

Solidarity’s Dirk Herman says he’s astonished by this move.

“We think at this stage, he does not have the money, but that’s not our problem... that’s his problem. We’ll oppose the fact that he wants to misuse our justice system not to pay the money.”

At the same time, Eskom has suspended Chief Information Officer Sean Maritz pending an investigation.

Maritz wrote a letter to consultancy firm McKinsey earlier in January, saying its contract with Eskom was lawful even though the utility had admitted in 2017 that it was in fact illegal.