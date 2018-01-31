Brian Molefe seeks leave to appeal court order to pay back Eskom pension

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Molefe's claims of early retirement were contrived and false, clarifying that Molefe did in fact resign in late 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe is applying for leave to appeal against the High Court judgment which has ordered him to pay pack a multi-million rand pension payout.

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Molefe's claims of early retirement were contrived and false, clarifying that Molefe did, in fact, resign in late 2016.

It also ordered him to pay back the money that he had already received as part of a whopping R30 million pension payout.

Solidarity approached the court last year seeking an order to declare Molefe’s payout as unlawful.

The trade union’s Dirk Herman says Molefe’s intention to appeal is shocking.

“He’s supposed to be ashamed... ask South Africans for forgiveness and pay back the money, but he’s done the exact opposite and tried to defend his action.”