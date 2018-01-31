Ben Martins denies calling Eskom inquiry 'Kangaroo court'

Minister Martins has conceded at the Eskom inquiry that he called at least two meetings at which Tony Gupta and former Prasa chief executive Lucky Montana were present.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins says he can’t explain why Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels would say he was at a certain meeting with Tony Gupta when he wasn’t.

Martins has conceded at the Eskom inquiry that he called at least two meetings at which Tony Gupta and former Prasa chief executive Lucky Montana were present.

On Wednesday, he testified before the committee willingly after a refusal to do so last year, and the threat of being issued with a summons if he failed to comply.

The deputy minister says it’s a misunderstanding that Montana believes that he inferred the Guptas were brought to his house by Montana.

Martins has called Daniels a clueless ignoramus.

But the deputy minister says he doesn’t know her personally and bears no grudge against her.

He says his interactions with her were all professional and, on occasion, he differed with her decision making.

Martins is questioning Daniels’s testimony to the inquiry that overpayments were made to former chief executive Brian Molefe.

“There’s a version of events she gave to the portfolio committee later when she comes, her testimony contradicts what she said here.”

Martins says he can’t explain why Daniels would say he was at a meeting with Gupta when he was, in fact, attending a memorial service and an African National Congress lekgotla.

KANGAROO COURT

Martins has denied calling Parliament’s Eskom inquiry 'a kangaroo court'.

Martins has confirmed testimony from Montana about meetings at which Gupta and Duduzane Zuma were present and where matters related to Prasa were discussed.

But he says none of these engagements was ever to the Gupta’s benefit.

“I sternly rebuked Mr Tony Gupta for abusing the president, myself and that of Mr Montana. The meeting ended acrimoniously.”

Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho has demanded an apology from Martins for allegedly calling the committee a kangaroo court.

Martins denies saying this and has asked for proof.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)