ANN7, MultiChoice split leaves employees concerned about their future

MultiChoice on Wednesday announced that it will not be renewing ANN7’s contract when it expires in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Several employees at ANN7 have told Eyewitness News that they’re concerned about their future and have spoken of an atmosphere of fear at the TV channel.

During a briefing on Wednesday, CEO Calvo Mawela said they made mistakes in the past.

“Mistakes were made, with regards to lobbying process and failure to do due diligence, but there was no evidence of corruption or illegal activity.”

But employees have questioned the decision not to renew ANN7’s contract.

An EWN branded vehicle was denied entry onto the ANN7 premises after the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

But speaking outside the company’s building in Midrand, some employees said they felt betrayed, angry and puzzled.

They believe the channel’s management must have seen the decision coming and yet they did nothing about it.

Employees argue that head of ANN7 Mzwanele Manyi should have alerted them in some way and have also complained that their current working conditions are unhealthy, with long hours and low salaries.

They say MultiChoice must have known that its decision to end its contract with ANN7 will leave many young people without a job in a country that’s already battling high unemployment rates.

