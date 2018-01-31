ANC wants City of CT placed under administration

The ANC in the City of Cape Town has backtracked on a scheduled motion to have Mayor Patricia de Lille removed.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Cape Town’s City Council says it will now request the national government to place the city under administration.

The opposition party has on Wednesday afternoon withdrawn a motion of no confidence against Mayor Patricia de Lille.

The motion was brought in November, citing maladministration, corruption and irregular expenditure under her leadership.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will now bring its own motion of no confidence in its mayor.

The ANC’s Charlotte Heyns addressed Council outlining the party’s sentiments.

“As the ANC, we do not want to play in the hands of the infighting in the DA. Our motion was and still is of concern because we want to see proper service delivery to our people and we do not want to see the City of Cape Town being embarrassed with fruitless and wasteful expenditure allegations against senior managers.”

The DA’s Federal Executive (FedEx) had authorised the party’s caucus to support the ANC's motion.

De Lille says FedEx previously stated it will not support a motion of no confidence in her until the conclusion of investigations.

She questions why they have reneged on that position.