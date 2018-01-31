[ALERT] Former Steinhoff CEO Jooste reported to Hawks
Heather Sonn, the acting chairperson of Setinhoff, has been briefing a meeting of three parliamentary committees on events surrounding the collapse of its share price last month amid an accounting scandal.
CAPE TOWN - The former CEO of global furniture and household goods retailer Steinhoff has been reported to the Hawks for suspected offences in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, Parliament has been told.
Heather Sonn, the acting chairperson of the company’s supervisory board, has been briefing a meeting of three parliamentary committees on events surrounding the collapse of its share price last month amid an accounting scandal.
Jooste earlier informed the committees through his lawyer that he would not be attending Wednesday’s meeting. He resigned last month.
Steinhoff employs 130,000 around the world, 30,000 of them in South Africa.
#Steinhoff Sonn says former CEO Markus Jooste's been reported to the Hawks on suspicion of offences under Prevention of Corruption Act (Preca). GD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2018
