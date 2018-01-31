[ALERT] Former Steinhoff CEO Jooste reported to Hawks

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

[ALERT] Former Steinhoff CEO Jooste reported to Hawks

Heather Sonn, the acting chairperson of Setinhoff, has been briefing a meeting of three parliamentary committees on events surrounding the collapse of its share price last month amid an accounting scandal.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: Supplied
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: Supplied
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The former CEO of global furniture and household goods retailer Steinhoff has been reported to the Hawks for suspected offences in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, Parliament has been told.

Heather Sonn, the acting chairperson of the company’s supervisory board, has been briefing a meeting of three parliamentary committees on events surrounding the collapse of its share price last month amid an accounting scandal.

Jooste earlier informed the committees through his lawyer that he would not be attending Wednesday’s meeting. He resigned last month.

Steinhoff employs 130,000 around the world, 30,000 of them in South Africa.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA