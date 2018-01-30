Winnie Madikizela-Mandela leaves hospital

The struggle stalwart was admitted last week due to an infection affecting her kidneys.

JOHANNESBURG - Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been discharged from Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg

Madikizela-Mandela was admitted last week due to an infection affecting her kidneys.

Her family says she’s recovering well.

“I‘m pleased to be going back home where I’ll be able to rest and fully recuperate from the short illness,” the statement quoted Madikizela-Mandela as saying.

The last time the stalwart was in a hospital was in October last year for a knee surgery, which she had a full recovery from.

During her ex-husband’s 27-year imprisonment for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and the rights of black South Africans, undergoing arrest and banishment.

White minority rule ended in 1994.