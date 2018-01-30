Water Dept: Day Zero not a concept we base interventions on

Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has said merely pumping money into water projects will not solve the problem.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water and Sanitation says Day Zero is not a concept that they base their interventions on.

Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has said merely pumping money into water projects will not solve the problem, but that focus should rather be put on reducing consumption.

She says a collective decision should be reached regarding funding, based on proper leadership and scientific backing.

Her spokesperson Sputnik Ratau explains: “We are working on the fact that we looked at the system and planned that it would not fail. Obviously, the system does not fail because a number of factors come into play. Therefore, Day Zero is not a concept.”

He adds that desalination is part of the department's plans, but their efforts were halted as the City of Cape Town preferred focusing on groundwater extraction.

“Optimising groundwater is one of the things we need to look at in terms of augmentation. We have to do this very cautiously. We need to ensure we look at compliance monitoring.”

