[WATCH LIVE] Gauteng Finance MEC Creecy testifies at Esidimeni hearing

The Esidimeni arbitration hearing resumes with Gauteng Finance MEC Creecy giving testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - The Esidimeni arbitration hearing resumes with Gauteng Finance MEC Creecy giving testimony.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is also expected to take the witness stand at the hearing on Tuesday.

WATCH: Gauteng Finance MEC Creecy testifies at Esidimeni hearing