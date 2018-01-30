[WATCH LIVE] Makhura apologises to families of Esidimeni victims

Premier David Makhura is expected to be asked tough questions regarding exactly what he knew about the disastrous patient transfer project.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has taken the witness stand at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings, saying all he’s heard during previous testimonies is the blame game and no closure for the grieving families.

Makhura is expected to be asked tough questions regarding exactly what he knew about the disastrous patient transfer project.

At least 144 people died as a result of the moves.

“I have followed closely all the witnesses that have testifies here, and I know you heard very little about what happened and why. You’ve heard a lot of blame shifting and excuses.”

Tears filled the eyes of many gathered there as Makhura apologised and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims of the Esidimeni transfer project.

Makhura says he understands that as head of the provincial government the buck stops with him, and he could’ve done something to put a stop to the patient moves.

“I apologise because it happened under my watch. I also apologise because there are certain things that I could’ve done.”

He's maintained that he knew about the termination of the Life Esidimeni contract but was never told about patients being moved to NGOs.

Makhura says he was informed that dilapidated state institutions would be renovated for mental healthcare purposes.

