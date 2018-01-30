[WATCH LIVE] Makhura apologises to families of Esidimeni victims
Premier David Makhura is expected to be asked tough questions regarding exactly what he knew about the disastrous patient transfer project.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has taken the witness stand at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings, saying all he’s heard during previous testimonies is the blame game and no closure for the grieving families.
Makhura is expected to be asked tough questions regarding exactly what he knew about the disastrous patient transfer project.
At least 144 people died as a result of the moves.
“I have followed closely all the witnesses that have testifies here, and I know you heard very little about what happened and why. You’ve heard a lot of blame shifting and excuses.”
Tears filled the eyes of many gathered there as Makhura apologised and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims of the Esidimeni transfer project.
Makhura says he understands that as head of the provincial government the buck stops with him, and he could’ve done something to put a stop to the patient moves.
“I apologise because it happened under my watch. I also apologise because there are certain things that I could’ve done.”
He's maintained that he knew about the termination of the Life Esidimeni contract but was never told about patients being moved to NGOs.
Makhura says he was informed that dilapidated state institutions would be renovated for mental healthcare purposes.
WATCH: Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings
More in Local
-
Parly begins public hearings into new national key points bill
-
[WATCH] Capitec CEO says Viceroy report one sided & factually incorrect
-
[WATCH] Creesy: There was enough money to keep Esidimeni agreement going
-
KZN businessman's challenge of ANC conference results stalls
-
#RandReport: South African stocks post biggest daily fall in 14 months
-
CT water crisis: Parly appeals for freeze in bottled water prices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.