Viceroy labels Capitec a loan shark, wants bank placed under curatorship
Viceroy says it has found that Capitec has been advising and approving loans to delinquent customers in order to repay existing loans.
JOHANNESBURG - The Viceroy research group has called on the Finance Minister and the South African Reserve Bank to immediately place Capitec under curatorship after branding the bank as a "loan shark with massively understated defaults - masquerading as a community finance provider".
The US based research organistion also produced the report that blew the lid on the accounting fraud at Steinhoff last year.
In its latest report released on Tuesday morning, Viceroy says it has found that Capitec has been advising and approving loans to delinquent customers in order to repay existing loans.
The reseach group further states that there's no operational difference between Capitec and the likes of African Bank, which went under due to reckless lending.
Viceroy says that it compiled its report based on information from former Capitec employees, customers and people familiar with the business.
Capitec: A wolf in sheep’s clothing. Viceroy’s latest report is now live. $CPI #JSE @SAReserveBank @CapitecBankSA— Viceroy (@viceroyresearch) January 30, 2018
Fraser Perring of Viceroy Research will appear on Bloomberg @business at 8:30am GMT to discuss the report.https://t.co/5A0n53OEbb pic.twitter.com/v8qnXvuMnP
We have taken note of the Viceroy report on Capitec Bank. We are currently in the process of investigating the report in detail and will respond appropriately.— Capitec Bank (@CapitecBankSA) January 30, 2018
Shares in Capitec Holdings fell more than 10% in mid-morning trade after the group said the South African lender overstates its financial assets and income.
By 1021 GMT, Capitec stock had dropped 10.04% to 836.08.
Capitec’s Chief Financial Officer Andre du Plessis dismissed the report, saying the allegations were "totally unfounded".
"It’s very surprising that someone writes a report who knows nothing about us. There’s a total lack of understanding of what we do,” Du Plessis told Bloomberg TV.
Read the Viceroy report 'Capitec: A wolf in sheep’s clothing'
Viceroy Capitec by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
Additional reporting by Reuters.
More in Business
-
[UPDATE] Eskom profits down by 34%, debt sitting at over R300bn
-
Capitec falls 25% after report by Viceroy Research
-
[LISTEN] How to use loans to your advantage
-
Reserve Bank says Capitec is solvent, has adequate liquidity
-
Microsoft issues update to disable Intel's buggy Spectre patch
-
Water crisis: City of CT to ensure economy stays afloat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.