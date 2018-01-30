WC Transport Dept slams attacks on MyCiti buses
A MyCiTi bus passenger sustained injuries in one of the eight attacks and had to have glass splinters removed from his eyes.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department has expressed concern following a spate of attacks on MyCiti buses in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha over the past weekend.
Officials expect the buses to be out of service for at least three to four days while repairs to nine smashed windows and a windscreen are being done.
Transport Mayco member Brett Herron says following continuous attacks of vandalism on Metrorail infrastructure in the same area- it seems criminals are now also focusing on destabilising the MyCiti bus service.
Transport MEC Spokesperson Siphesihle Dube said: “These attacks have seemingly been on an increase since MyCiti added additional resources to try and alleviate the pressure caused by the disruption in the central Metrorail line. Attacks on public transport infrastructure affect thousands of commuters.”
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
