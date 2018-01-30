Popular Topics
Teachers implicated in Reiger Park school sex scandal removed

Videos and pictures of the principal having sex with different girls in his office have been making the rounds on various social media platforms.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi updating the media on the sex scandal at Reiger Park High School on 30 January 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi updating the media on the sex scandal at Reiger Park High School on 30 January 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three teachers implicated in the Reiger Park High School sexual scandal have been removed from the school.

Videos and pictures of the principal having sex with different girls in his office have been making the rounds on various social media platforms.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school in Boksburg on Tuesday.

Lesufi says that his department is taking action against teachers implicated in the Reiger Park High School sex scandal.

The police’s Heila Niemand says they’ve established the video was taken three years ago and are still working to identify the victims.

At the same time, Lesufi says social workers will be stationed at the school to try and verify how many children have been affected.

Late week, the principal of the school handed in his resignation.

He served his last day as an employee of the department on 15 January.

The department has said it will also be reporting the principal to the South African Council of Educators to be struck off the roll, with immediate effect.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

