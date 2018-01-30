Still no official word from SABC over vacant top exec posts

Earlier this month, it emerged that MTN group executive Chris Maroleng had been appointed as the COO to officially take over from Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

JOHANNESBURG - There's still no official word about new appointments at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), although the positions for the CEO and the CFO are being advertised.

But the vetting process has not yet been completed and the SABC has not officially made any announcements about this position.

There will be a Cabinet lekgotla tomorrow at which Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is expected address the matter.

Meanwhile, Icasa says that while it investigates alleged payments made to the SABC and ANN7 by MultiChoice, it's waiting to hear back from the Democratic Alliance (DA) to respond to a number of questions about the information that the party has shared.

The regulator's Paseka Maleka says, “There are no specific timeframes, it will depend on the response that we get from both parties and whether there’s some sort of an agreement or some consensus of some sort, we don’t know.

“The DA will tell us what needs to be treated as confidential by 31 January and the from there we’ll be able to engage MultiChoice. But I don’t think this matter will take long.”