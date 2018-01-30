SAPS adamant Morris Tshabalala was fired in 2013

Police watchdog Ipid arrested Morris Tshabalala, known as Captain KGB, two weeks ago when he reported to his parole officer in Pretoria.

PRETORIA - While the crime intelligence operative accused of fraud and corruption was served with a notice of dismissal on Friday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is adamant he was in fact fired in 2013.

Tshabalala was convicted of armed robbery in 1996 but did not report to prison and went on to enjoy a career in the police service.

Eyewitness News has seen Tshabalala’s notice of dismissal, which was signed and delivered on Friday.

EWN has also seen his internal records and according to the documents, he resigned in 2016 but was immediately enrolled in the secret agent programme.

Despite this, the police’s Vish Naidoo says Tshabalala was fired in 2013 after he was arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist.

It’s understood when the SAPS is called to Parliament to answer on this issue, they’ll say it was due to an administrative error that Tshabalala was not listed as being fired in 2013.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)