SABC announces Chris Maroleng as new COO

The SABC posted the announcement on its news profile on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Former eNCA presenter Chris Maroleng has been appointed as the chief operations officer (COO) of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Maroleng’s career includes his previous post as an executive for group corporate affairs at the MTN Group, eNCA Africa editor for six years and a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies.

He gained social media fame after being involved in a heated on-air discussion with former AWB secretary general André Visagie on eNCA in 2010, which led to him saying the famous line, “Don't touch me on my studio”.