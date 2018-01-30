Questions raised over whether divisions within KZN ANC will be addressed

Representative of the aggrieved members, Mthunzi Dlamini, says they have many concerns that need to be addressed by the national executive.

DURBAN - As the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) prepares to have a new elective conference in April, questions have been raised over whether divisions will be dealt with before then.

This is one of the key concerns raised by a group of aggrieved members who picketed outside the party’s provincial offices on Monday.

Demonstrators could be seen wearing pro-Cyril Ramaphosa regalia and singing songs against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who announced the new structure last week.

Representative of the aggrieved members, Mthunzi Dlamini, says that they have many concerns that need to be addressed by the national executive.

“There’s dissatisfaction about the PTT itself but at this point in time we can’t take that further until the NWC gives us further clarity on it.”

#ANCKZN Provincial Task team convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu and coordinator Sihle Zikalala briefing the media about their meeting today. Zikalala says the demonstration was a picket and was not directed at the PTT but at the National Working Committee that is meeting today. ZN pic.twitter.com/0mJDwylHGD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2018

Coordinator of the interim KZN structure Sihle Zikalala says: “Comrades have raised their issues, we’ve taken their issues and we’re going to process those issues.

“And we believe that the fact that we’ve been given an opportunity to reconvene the conference, it’s an opportunity for us to unite the organisation.”

Meanwhile, outside, some demonstrators could be heard saying that Ramaphosa is taking too long to deal with the corruption in KZN and there will be no conference until their issues are resolved.

#ANCKZN Protestors now singing “uAce uzoboshwa, sifunga isibhozo” which means “We swear Ace (Magashule) will be arrested.” ZN pic.twitter.com/LKxeMBSK9g — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2018