Police identify possible suspect after Plettenberg Bay woman killed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

Police identify possible suspect after Plettenberg Bay woman killed

The 63-year-old deceased was killed at her residence at the Schoongezicht Country Estate on Monday.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have identified a possible suspect in connection with the murder of a woman at an upmarket country estate in Plettenberg Bay.

The 63-year-old deceased was killed at her residence at the Schoongezicht Country Estate on Monday.

Police are investigating the incident.

The police's Malcolm Poje said: “There’s evidence that she might have been strangled. An autopsy will be conducted on the remains to determine the exact cause of death.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA