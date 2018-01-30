Police identify possible suspect after Plettenberg Bay woman killed

The 63-year-old deceased was killed at her residence at the Schoongezicht Country Estate on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have identified a possible suspect in connection with the murder of a woman at an upmarket country estate in Plettenberg Bay.

The 63-year-old deceased was killed at her residence at the Schoongezicht Country Estate on Monday.

Police are investigating the incident.

The police's Malcolm Poje said: “There’s evidence that she might have been strangled. An autopsy will be conducted on the remains to determine the exact cause of death.”

