Police identify possible suspect after Plettenberg Bay woman killed

Why the answer to water insecurity is working together
World
The 63-year-old deceased was killed at her residence at the Schoongezicht Country Estate on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Police have identified a possible suspect in connection with the murder of a woman at an upmarket country estate in Plettenberg Bay.
The 63-year-old deceased was killed at her residence at the Schoongezicht Country Estate on Monday.
Police are investigating the incident.
The police's Malcolm Poje said: “There’s evidence that she might have been strangled. An autopsy will be conducted on the remains to determine the exact cause of death.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.