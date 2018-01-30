Popular Topics
Parly committee wants investigation of Reiger Park High sex abuse

The principal at the East Rand school has been accused of engaging in sexual activities with pupils.

Reiger Park High School in Boksburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Reiger Park High School in Boksburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of Parliament's select committee on education and recreation says a full investigation is needed into allegations of sexual abuse at Reiger Park NR 2 High School.

The principal at the East Rand school has been accused of engaging in sexual activities, with pupils with videos of the alleged acts surfacing online.

The Gauteng Education Department has already launched its own investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to the public to stop sharing sexual content involving the principal and pupils.

“Anyone who is in possession of this material must immediately delete it. It doesn’t assist the learners.”

The Gauteng Education says his department has unleashed a high-level resource team to deal with a sexual abuse scandal that has rocked school.

Lesufi says that the department is working to ensure that the principal is dismissed with immediate effect and is put behind bars.

“We want to convert it into a dismissal and we want to subject him to processes of the law, especially the police.”

Social workers visited the school on Monday to offer counselling to learners and assist with the process of laying criminal complaints.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

