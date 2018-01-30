Parly begins public hearings into new national key points bill

The Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill was tabled in Parliament late last year by the Minister of Police.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has begun public hearings on a new bill that is intended to replace the National Key Points Act.

The Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill was tabled in Parliament late last year by the Minister of Police. It aims to secure key entities against threats and to keep secret information related to them.

But it’s also been flagged as a potential threat to the right to peaceful protest at key institutions, as well as potentially limiting freedom of speech and access to information.

The apartheid-era National Key Points Act came under scrutiny when it emerged that President Jacob Zuma’s private Nkandla home had been declared a national key point, amid the controversy over public funds used for upgrades that included several features not related to his security.

In 2015 the South African History Archive and the Right 2 Know Campaign won a court battle to force the then Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa to make public the list of more than 200 national key points.

Mthethwa pledged to review the Act and the draft Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill was eventually introduced to Parliament late last year.

The new Bill will draw a similar veil of secrecy over national key points, which will be declared “critical infrastructure” - and can be both public or private buildings or entities.

The Bill also proposes new, very stiff jail terms of 20 and 30 years for those convicted of breaching its provisions.

While most countries have similar legislation, the Right 2 Know campaign is warning that the new bill could shut down protest that targets institutions like Parliament or the SABC - and prevent information about their security arrangements being accessed or made public.

The Right 2 Know Campaign is set to make its submission to the committee on Wednesday.