Parliament concerned over attacks on hikers in CT

A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death while hiking with his wife at the Echo Valley above Kalk Bay on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Tourism Portfolio Committee has expressed concern following a series of attacks on hikers in the Table Mountain National Park.

This comes two weeks after nine people were ambushed by knife-wielding attackers in the Silvermine Nature Reserve.

At least 85 attacks on hikers have been recorded over the past twelve months.

Tourism Committee Chairperson Beatrice Ngcobo says: “When tourists receive such sordid treatment it’s bad.

Tourists in Cape Town are being attacked. We’re worried about this as Cape Town has many tourists visiting it.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)