Over 3,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils still not placed in schools

The Gauteng Education Department has been grappling to find classrooms for thousands of pupils since the start of the 2017 academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education Mec Panyaza Lesufi says over 3,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils still need to be placed in the province's schools.

It says it received over 13,000 new applications in the last two weeks.

Lesufi says they hope to place all pupils before the end of next month.

“Almost 3,400 learners are yet to be placed at schools. I want to assure parents that we’ll find a place for their children. The good thing is that we know of your predicament and where you want your children to be educated.”

