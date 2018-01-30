Over 3,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils still not placed in schools
The Gauteng Education Department has been grappling to find classrooms for thousands of pupils since the start of the 2017 academic year.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education Mec Panyaza Lesufi says over 3,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils still need to be placed in the province's schools.
The department has been grappling to find classrooms for thousands of pupils since the start of the 2017 academic year.
It says it received over 13,000 new applications in the last two weeks.
Lesufi says they hope to place all pupils before the end of next month.
“Almost 3,400 learners are yet to be placed at schools. I want to assure parents that we’ll find a place for their children. The good thing is that we know of your predicament and where you want your children to be educated.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Parly begins public hearings into new national key points bill
-
[WATCH] Capitec CEO says Viceroy report one sided & factually incorrect
-
[WATCH] Creesy: There was enough money to keep Esidimeni agreement going
-
KZN businessman's challenge of ANC conference results stalls
-
#RandReport: South African stocks post biggest daily fall in 14 months
-
CT water crisis: Parly appeals for freeze in bottled water prices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.