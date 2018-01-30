Origin of indictment document against Zwane, Guptas questioned

Weekend reports suggested that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had drafted the document but this has been denied.

PRETORIA - The origin of a document said to be an indictment against Mozebenzi Zwane and three Gupta brothers in connection with the Vrede dairy farm corruption case has been called into question.

It has emerged that the Democratic Alliance (DA) drafted the document and presented it to the Hawks last year when the party called for quicker action against the implicated parties.

The DA indictment lists Zwane as accused number one, with three Guptas brothers as accused numbers two to four.

This is exactly how an indictment was presented in the weekend report, supposedly drafted by the NPA and used as evidence of imminent arrests of state capture suspects.

But the NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says that prosecutors have not drafted an indictment because they don't yet have a completed docket.

He says that only after the Hawks have finalised all their evidence, some gathered during raids on Friday, will they submit the case file for a decision.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times says that it is still looking into claims that the story it published about an indictment against Zwane and three Gupta brothers was in fact sourced from a document drafted by the DA.

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko: "We'll be able to respond fully this morning once we've gone through the document that is being circulated in the media and on social media, not by us. We'll go through that one and the one that we based our story on."