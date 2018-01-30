Nuclear power not at the top of Eskom’s agenda, says CFO Cassim
Eskom released its interim financial results showing how the state-owned entity is struggling financially and sitting with over R300 billion debt.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s acting CFO Calib Cassim says the company cannot commit to a nuclear build programme at this stage, simply because it has limited funds.
Cassim made it clear that nuclear is not at the top of Eskom's agenda at this point, echoing Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments in Davos last week that South Africa simply cannot afford nuclear.
Eskom released its interim financial results on Tuesday showing how the state-owned entity is struggling financially and sitting with over R300 billion debt.
#Eskom Progress addressing audit qualification. GN pic.twitter.com/JCqsER9um9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2018
The issue about committing to nuclear power has been a hot topic in South Africa for some time and a project that President Jacob Zuma has been pushing for, along with many others in the Energy Department.
However, Ramaphosa’s recent comments about the country not being able to afford it have perhaps halted plans to some extent.
Cassim raised similar issues on Tuesday.
“If I had limited funds, I can’t be worrying about the future build if I can’t sustain existing operations.”
Cassim says Eskom’s balance sheet talks for itself, adding nuclear cannot be added at this stage.
#Eskom Overview of Financial position. GN pic.twitter.com/1QVyhSMs1L— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2018
