Nuclear far from a done deal - energy expert

Ramaphosa, who is next in line to lead the country, told reporters at the World Economic Forum that South Africa can't afford to build a nuclear plant.

This differs from President Jacob Zuma's approach, who has pushed to build as many as eight reactors worth around R1 trillion.

Energy expert Chris Yelland had a meeting at the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) on Monday.

"A representative of the Department of Energy spoke and he indicated that the officials at the DoE are in a state of limbo with the change in political leadership at the ANC and perhaps even a Cabinet reshuffle. Nuclear is far from a done deal."

However, the Coalition Against Nuclear Energy's Mike Kantey says that when it comes to affordability a deal can always be made.

"There've been a few deals around the world - Turkey and also in Egypt - where what they talk about is a build, own and operate model, where the payback is over 35 years at a specific rate. So, money can be found. Our problem with all of this is that it defies the logic of renewable energy."