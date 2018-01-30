GIF: Nasa shows dramatic depletion of Theewaterskloof Dam
According to the City of Cape Town, Theewaterskloof Dam water level for this week is at 13.1%.
CAPE TOWN – Nasa has published a Gif showing the depletion of Cape Town’s largest dam, Theewaterskloof, between January 2014 and January 2018.
According to the City of Cape Town, Theewaterskloof Dam water level for this week is at 13.1%.
Nasa says population growth and a lack of new infrastructure has exacerbated the current water shortage.
The city implemented level 6 water restrictions on 1 January in an attempt to alleviate water usage.
However, as fewer people heed calls to use less water the city announced early in January that day zero has been moved to 12 April from 21 April.
More in Local
-
Parly begins public hearings into new national key points bill
-
[WATCH] Capitec CEO says Viceroy report one sided & factually incorrect
-
[WATCH] Creesy: There was enough money to keep Esidimeni agreement going
-
KZN businessman's challenge of ANC conference results stalls
-
#RandReport: South African stocks post biggest daily fall in 14 months
-
CT water crisis: Parly appeals for freeze in bottled water prices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.