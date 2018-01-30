Popular Topics
GIF: Nasa shows dramatic depletion of Theewaterskloof Dam

According to the City of Cape Town, Theewaterskloof Dam water level for this week is at 13.1%.

theewatersklooof-oli-2018014gif
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Nasa has published a Gif showing the depletion of Cape Town’s largest dam, Theewaterskloof, between January 2014 and January 2018.

According to the City of Cape Town, Theewaterskloof Dam water level for this week is at 13.1%.

Nasa says population growth and a lack of new infrastructure has exacerbated the current water shortage.

The city implemented level 6 water restrictions on 1 January in an attempt to alleviate water usage.

However, as fewer people heed calls to use less water the city announced early in January that day zero has been moved to 12 April from 21 April.

