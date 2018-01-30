Motorist in deadly roadblock crash in Fourways was 3 times over alcohol limit

Two JMPD offciers died while two other offcier and five motorists were injured in Monday night’s crash on Witkoppen Road.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged the motorist who killed two metro police officers when he drove into a roadblock in Fourways was three times over the alcohol limit.

The City of Johannesburg says the man was sent for blood tests after empty liquor bottles were found in his car.

Two other Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers and five motorists were injured in Monday's night crash on Witkoppen Road.

The driver is currently in police custody.

The city’s Luyanda Mfeka says: “Those people deserve the deepest of our respect. We should seek to protect them rather than putting them in harm’s way, as with this particular instance.”

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has visited the families of the two JMPD officers.

The mayor says the incident is sad and disappointing.

“We have to ensure that we don’t coexist with criminals. When I heard the news on Tuesday morning, I said to myself: I owe it to the residents and officers to demonstrate to them that I care.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)