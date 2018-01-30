Metrorail determined to root out criminals attacking its infrastructure
Metrorail's notorious central line has been paralysed for about 3 weeks now due to ongoing vandalism and other attacks.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says that it is determined to root out criminals who continue to paralyse the Cape's train service.
Over the weekend, police arrested a 33-year-old Passanger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) technician after he was found with stolen rail infrastructure.
Police last week nabbed five suspected cable thieves in separate incidents in Bisop Lavis and Bonteheuwel.
Metrorail's Riana Scott says that it is encouraging that authorities have recorded several successful train related arrests in just a matter of days.
"We are happy that the ongoing collaboration between communities, police and Prasa is beginning to pay handsome dividends. A number of arrests have followed from tip-offs. It is encouraging and sends a strong message that criminals can expect to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."
