Lucky Montana: Tony Gupta & Duduzane Zuma tried to influence train project
Montana says there was a push to get rid of him because he was not being compliant to sway bids in favour of companies working with Gupta and Zuma.
CAPE TOWN - Former Prasa chief executive Lucky Montana has dropped bombshells in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon detailing how Tony Gupta and the president’s son Duduzane Zuma allegedly tried to influence a major project to replace the country’s trains.
He says there was a push to get rid of him and to replace the board of Prasa because he was not being compliant to sway bids in favour of companies working with Gupta and Zuma.
Montana says Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins has created a false impression that he introduced members of the Gupta family to the minister.
Montana says he’s been drawn to testify before the parliamentary inquiry following a press conference held by Martins last year challenging allegations by made by Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels.
He says as the transport minister at that time, Martins invited him to his Pretoria house in September 2012 and shortly afterward, Gupta and Zuma arrived.
"I was extremely disappointed because I felt the statement made by Deputy Minister Martins was not entirely truthful or fair."
Montana has further alleged that during a rail conference in Berlin a day after his visit to Martins’s house, rail companies introduced themselves as working with President Jacob Zuma, Martins and the Gupta family.
Montana says he raised concerns about undue influence to manipulate Prasa’s rolling stock tender by Gupta and his associate Salim Essa, in a letter to former board chair Sfiso Buthelezi.
