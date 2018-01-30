[LISTEN] Who is at risk of contracting Listeriosis?

Radio 702 | NICD's Dr Juno Thomas says the listeriosis outbreak affects certain vulnerable groups the most.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has urged South Africans with weaker immune systems to be on high alert for symptoms of listeriosis.

NICD's Dr Juno Thomas explains that the listeriosis outbreak affects certain vulnerable groups the most.

Dr Thomas speaks about the foodborne pathogen which has so far claimed the lives of more than 60 people.

