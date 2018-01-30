[LISTEN] Should Capitec customers be worried about Viceroy's report?

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

[LISTEN] Should Capitec customers be worried about Viceroy's report?

| Viceroy is not without their own axe to grind in this case, says Vestact MD Paul Theron.

JOHANNESBURG - Capitec customers need not panic over the report on Capitec's loan practices released by US-based research organisation Viceroy, which calls the bank a "loan shark masquerading as a community finance provider", according to Paul Theron, Managing Director of asset management firm Vestact.

According to the report, Capitec has been advising and approving loans to delinquent customers in order to repay existing loans.

"Viceroy research is a rather shadowy, low budget bunch of guys... They have borrowed Capitec stock and are hoping to profit from the share profit going down, so they are not without their own axe to grind in this case," Theron tells Radio 702 and Cape Talk.

"... I would also say to people who have deposits with Capitec that they should calm down, because sometimes in these cases, people start jumping around but remember the South African Reserve Bank stands behind all the major banks... I think Capitec is well-capitalised and that's also been echoed by Standard and Poor's who affirmed their rating this morning."

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA