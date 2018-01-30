Lesufi wants Reiger Park High School principal dismissed, jailed over sex abuse
Videos and pictures of the school principal having sex with different girls in his office have been making the rounds on various social media platforms.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department has unleashed a high-level resource team to deal with a sexual abuse scandal that has rocked the Reiger Park High School.
Videos and pictures of the school principal having sex with different girls in his office have been making the rounds on various social media platforms.
The department sent its social workers to the high school in Boksburg on Monday to offer counselling and to assist with the process of laying criminal complaints.
Lesufi says that the department is working to ensure that the principal is dismissed with immediate effect and is put behind bars.
“We want to convert it into a dismissal and we want to subject him to processes of the law, especially the police.”
Lesufi has also appealed to those in possession of the sexual material to destroy it and to stop sharing it.
“If you continue to distribute this material, you’re opening yourself to legal consequences as well.”
The Education MEC says that while it was earlier believed the school principle had resigned he has in fact not yet left his position.
More in Local
-
Police identify possible suspect after Plettenberg Bay woman killed
-
Creecy: Health Dept had no reason to terminate Esidimeni contract
-
[WATCH LIVE] Montana appears before Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises
-
Maimane says day zero in CT pushed back to 16 April
-
[WATCH] Joburg woman helps collect 69 tons of water for CT animals
-
WC Transport Dept slams attacks on MyCiti buses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.