Go

Lesufi wants Reiger Park High School principal dismissed, jailed over sex abuse

Videos and pictures of the school principal having sex with different girls in his office have been making the rounds on various social media platforms.

Reiger Park NR 2 High School in Boksburg. Picture: Google Maps
Reiger Park NR 2 High School in Boksburg. Picture: Google Maps
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department has unleashed a high-level resource team to deal with a sexual abuse scandal that has rocked the Reiger Park High School.

Videos and pictures of the school principal having sex with different girls in his office have been making the rounds on various social media platforms.

The department sent its social workers to the high school in Boksburg on Monday to offer counselling and to assist with the process of laying criminal complaints.

Lesufi says that the department is working to ensure that the principal is dismissed with immediate effect and is put behind bars.

“We want to convert it into a dismissal and we want to subject him to processes of the law, especially the police.”

Lesufi has also appealed to those in possession of the sexual material to destroy it and to stop sharing it.

“If you continue to distribute this material, you’re opening yourself to legal consequences as well.”

The Education MEC says that while it was earlier believed the school principle had resigned he has in fact not yet left his position.

