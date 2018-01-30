Lesufi takes Overvaal matter to ConCourt

The Afrikaans-medium school has been at loggerheads with Panyaza Lesufi's department after it refused an instruction to accommodate 55 English-speaking pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department will be approaching the Constitutional Court to appeal the Hoërskool Overvaal High Court ruling.

Protests erupted earlier in January after the High Court in Pretoria found the school doesn’t have the capacity to accommodate the pupils.

Lesufi says he believes his department still has good grounds to appeal the matter.

“We’ve taken a decision to approach the Constitutional Court directly on this particular matter and the ministry, the Department of Education is joining us.”

