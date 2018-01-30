Popular Topics
KZN officials to tackle transformation issues raised by undertakers

Nafupa had issued a warning to parlours owned by white and Indians not to operate in townships from 1 February.

FILE: Sihle Zikalala attended the Brand South Africa press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on 17 January 2017. Picture: EWN
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - After mounting tensions between undertakers in KwaZulu-Natal, Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala says they will be dealing with issues of transformation.

Zikalala met with all groups on Tuesday, including the National Funeral Parlour Association of South Africa (Nafupa), which is mainly made up of black morticians.

Nafupa had issued a warning to parlours owned by white and Indians not to operate in townships from 1 February.

Zikalala says the tensions have been resolved and all undertakers will have access to the market.

“We believe the steering committee we have put in place will deal with these issues. These issues relate to access, permits and the Road Accident Fund.”

LISTEN: KZN Funeral Association responds to allegations of a race row

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

