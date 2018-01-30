KZN officials to tackle transformation issues raised by undertakers
Nafupa had issued a warning to parlours owned by white and Indians not to operate in townships from 1 February.
JOHANNESBURG - After mounting tensions between undertakers in KwaZulu-Natal, Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala says they will be dealing with issues of transformation.
Zikalala met with all groups on Tuesday, including the National Funeral Parlour Association of South Africa (Nafupa), which is mainly made up of black morticians.
Nafupa had issued a warning to parlours owned by white and Indians not to operate in townships from 1 February.
Zikalala says the tensions have been resolved and all undertakers will have access to the market.
“We believe the steering committee we have put in place will deal with these issues. These issues relate to access, permits and the Road Accident Fund.”
LISTEN: KZN Funeral Association responds to allegations of a race row
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Parly begins public hearings into new national key points bill
-
[WATCH] Capitec CEO says Viceroy report one sided & factually incorrect
-
[WATCH] Creesy: There was enough money to keep Esidimeni agreement going
-
KZN businessman's challenge of ANC conference results stalls
-
#RandReport: South African stocks post biggest daily fall in 14 months
-
CT water crisis: Parly appeals for freeze in bottled water prices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.