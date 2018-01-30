KZN officials to tackle transformation issues raised by undertakers

Nafupa had issued a warning to parlours owned by white and Indians not to operate in townships from 1 February.

JOHANNESBURG - After mounting tensions between undertakers in KwaZulu-Natal, Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala says they will be dealing with issues of transformation.

Zikalala met with all groups on Tuesday, including the National Funeral Parlour Association of South Africa (Nafupa), which is mainly made up of black morticians.

Zikalala says the tensions have been resolved and all undertakers will have access to the market.

“We believe the steering committee we have put in place will deal with these issues. These issues relate to access, permits and the Road Accident Fund.”

