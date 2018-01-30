KZN businessman's challenge of ANC conference results stalls
KwaZulu-Natal businessman Vincent Myeni approached the court’s earlier this month to have the December results set aside urgently.
DURBAN - An attempt to urgently interdict the election of the ANC’s top six has been paused after the North Gauteng High Court removed the matter from the roll.
KwaZulu-Natal businessman Vincent Myeni approached the court’s earlier this month to have the December results set aside urgently.
In court papers, Myeni argues that there is a conflict of interest between one of the top six officials and a member of the EleXions Agencies, which was tasked with tallying the outcome.
Myeni claims the EleXions Agencies's Bontle Mpakanyane and now ANC Treasurer Paul Mashatile have a child together and this conflict of interest was not declared before the top six elections.
His lawyer Francois Botes says: “After the opposing affidavits were signed and delivered last week, Mr Myeni was duty bound to deliver his replying affidavit. There was not enough time and it was agreed the matter would proceed today.”
The matter has now been placed on the normal opposed motion court roll until the application is ready for trial.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Parly begins public hearings into new national key points bill
-
[WATCH] Capitec CEO says Viceroy report one sided & factually incorrect
-
[WATCH] Creesy: There was enough money to keep Esidimeni agreement going
-
#RandReport: South African stocks post biggest daily fall in 14 months
-
CT water crisis: Parly appeals for freeze in bottled water prices
-
[LISTEN] Who is at risk of contracting Listeriosis?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.