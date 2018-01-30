KZN businessman's challenge of ANC conference results stalls

KwaZulu-Natal businessman Vincent Myeni approached the court’s earlier this month to have the December results set aside urgently.

DURBAN - An attempt to urgently interdict the election of the ANC’s top six has been paused after the North Gauteng High Court removed the matter from the roll.

In court papers, Myeni argues that there is a conflict of interest between one of the top six officials and a member of the EleXions Agencies, which was tasked with tallying the outcome.

Myeni claims the EleXions Agencies's Bontle Mpakanyane and now ANC Treasurer Paul Mashatile have a child together and this conflict of interest was not declared before the top six elections.

His lawyer Francois Botes says: “After the opposing affidavits were signed and delivered last week, Mr Myeni was duty bound to deliver his replying affidavit. There was not enough time and it was agreed the matter would proceed today.”

The matter has now been placed on the normal opposed motion court roll until the application is ready for trial.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)