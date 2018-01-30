Joburg police yet to identify officer accused of sexually assaulting tourist
It’s understood the woman was traveling with her partner when their car was stopped at a roadblock earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say they are yet to identify the officer accused of sexually assaulting an Australian woman near OR Tambo International Airport.
It is alleged that the assault occurred when the officer started searching the woman.
It is alleged that the assault occurred when the officer started searching the woman.
The police say that as the couple was stopped at a road block that seemed to be legitimate, they should be able to track the suspect.
The police’s Katlego Mogale says, however, that this has not been the case.
“An internal investigation is being conducted where a member will be identified and the complainant will be called in to identify the member.”
While media reports suggest that the couple was travelling with their two sons, one of which was nine-years-old, Mogale insists there was no mention of any children in the woman’s statement.
Mogale says that in addition to a case of sexual assault, an internal SAPS investigation has also been launched.
