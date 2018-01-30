Herron: MyCiTi bus attacks likely related to Metrorail's woes
Eight MyCiTi buses have been attacked and stoned in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha over the past weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Eight MyCiTi buses have been attacked and stoned in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha over the past weekend.
Transport Mayco member Brett Herron says that the spike in stoning incidents along the N2 express route is, in all likelihood, related to efforts to assist stranded Metrorail commuters.
The suspension of services on Metrorail's notorious central line, which services communities including Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, has entered its third week.
A MyCiTi bus passenger sustained injuries in one of the eight attacks and had to have glass splinters removed from his eyes.
Transport Mayco member Brett Herron says that following continuous attacks of vandalism on Metrorail infrastructure, it seems that criminals are now also focusing on destablising the MyCiTi bus service.
He believes that criminals are hell-bent on bringing public transport in the Metro South-east to a complete halt by now targeting the MyCiTi service as scores of regular rail commuters are relying on its buses.
Officials expect the buses to be out of service for at least three to four days while repairs to nine smashed windows and a windscreen are being done.
Herron adds that MyCiTi buses are being deviated from potential hotspots as far as possible.
More in Local
-
Police identify possible suspect after Plettenberg Bay woman killed
-
Creecy: Health Dept had no reason to terminate Esidimeni contract
-
[WATCH LIVE] Montana appears before Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises
-
Maimane says day zero in CT pushed back to 16 April
-
[WATCH] Joburg woman helps collect 69 tons of water for CT animals
-
WC Transport Dept slams attacks on MyCiti buses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.