Herron: MyCiTi bus attacks likely related to Metrorail's woes

CAPE TOWN - Eight MyCiTi buses have been attacked and stoned in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha over the past weekend.

Transport Mayco member Brett Herron says that the spike in stoning incidents along the N2 express route is, in all likelihood, related to efforts to assist stranded Metrorail commuters.

The suspension of services on Metrorail's notorious central line, which services communities including Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, has entered its third week.

A MyCiTi bus passenger sustained injuries in one of the eight attacks and had to have glass splinters removed from his eyes.

Transport Mayco member Brett Herron says that following continuous attacks of vandalism on Metrorail infrastructure, it seems that criminals are now also focusing on destablising the MyCiTi bus service.

He believes that criminals are hell-bent on bringing public transport in the Metro South-east to a complete halt by now targeting the MyCiTi service as scores of regular rail commuters are relying on its buses.

Officials expect the buses to be out of service for at least three to four days while repairs to nine smashed windows and a windscreen are being done.

Herron adds that MyCiTi buses are being deviated from potential hotspots as far as possible.