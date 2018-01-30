Hawks warn against making assumptions in state capture probe
The Hawks are cautioning against making assumptions regarding state capture investigations in light of reports about the imminent arrest of those suspected to be involved in massive corruption.
The Sunday Times reported two days ago that it was in possession of a finalised indictment, which stated that Mineral Resources Minisiter Mosebenzi Zwane and three Gupta brothers will be charged soon in connection with the investigation into the Vrede dairy farm.
Zwane was the Agriculture MEC in the Free State when millions of rands was spent on the failed project.
On Friday, his office and that of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's office were raided by the Hawks.
The Sunday Times subsequently reported on the said indictment but it's emerged that the document was drafted by the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko says that the editorial team will discuss the matter on Tuesday.
"We'll be able to respond fully this morning once we've gone through the document that is being circulated in the media and on social media, not by us. We'll go through that one and the one that we based our story on."
