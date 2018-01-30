Gift of the Givers to bring some relief to parched Cape Town
Five-litre bottles of water are being donated at around 70 collection points throughout the country, destined for the parched Mother City and other parts of the Cape.
CAPE TOWN - A consignment of water transported by disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers is on its way to Cape Town.
Five-litre bottles of water are being donated at around 70 collection points throughout the country, destined for the parched Mother City and other parts of the Cape.
The first batch of 12,000 bottles will be stockpiled at the military base in Goodwood.
Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman says that the organisation will also explore underground water sources in Khayelitsha, De Doorns and Vredendal to further assist the province.
"That's one of the bases we'll be using to stockpile the water to be used at the appropriate time for the people of Cape Town. And this includes people in old age homes, centres for kids with cerebral palsy, physically challenged and of course, normal residents."
#CPTWaterCrisis A consignment of water, transported by disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers, is on its way to Cape Town @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/bgjDOEkyR0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2018
#CPTWaterCrisis These 5litre bottles of water are being received at around 70 collection points and directed to the Western Cape. @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/aIljjuwx2R— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2018
#CapeTownDrought pic.twitter.com/DrvBnRV1LG— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) January 24, 2018
