Gift of the Givers to bring some relief to parched Cape Town

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

Gift of the Givers to bring some relief to parched Cape Town

Five-litre bottles of water are being donated at around 70 collection points throughout the country, destined for the parched Mother City and other parts of the Cape.

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman overseas the packaging of water bottles for distribution in drought-hit Cape Town and the Western Cape. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman overseas the packaging of water bottles for distribution in drought-hit Cape Town and the Western Cape. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A consignment of water transported by disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers is on its way to Cape Town.

Five-litre bottles of water are being donated at around 70 collection points throughout the country, destined for the parched Mother City and other parts of the Cape.

The first batch of 12,000 bottles will be stockpiled at the military base in Goodwood.

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman says that the organisation will also explore underground water sources in Khayelitsha, De Doorns and Vredendal to further assist the province.

"That's one of the bases we'll be using to stockpile the water to be used at the appropriate time for the people of Cape Town. And this includes people in old age homes, centres for kids with cerebral palsy, physically challenged and of course, normal residents."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA