[ALERT] Eskom: Poor leadership led to irregular expenditure

At the release of its interim results, acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe says the company is facing significant financial challenges.

Acting Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe (left) at the announcement of the company's interim results on 30 January 2018. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
Acting Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe (left) at the announcement of the company's interim results on 30 January 2018. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says increased levels of irregular expenditure at the power utility are a consequence of poor leadership.

Hadebe delivered Eskom’s interim financial results announcement on Monday after the utility delayed publication of its results late last year.

Hadebe says that what the media has been writing about is correct, as the power utility is facing significant financial challenges.

International ratings agencies have regularly cited Eskom as a threat to South Africa’s strained public finances.

Moody's has already downgraded Eskom’s credit rating, which it says reflects the deterioration in the utility's financial and liquidity position.

Hadebe referred to poor leadership at the utility, adding that potential investors made it clear they won’t consider funding until the Eskom board addresses the elephant in the room, which he says is corruption.

The firm has been embroiled in a governance crisis and has been at the heart of allegations of undue influence in awarding tenders during President Jacob Zuma’s time in power.

The utility's liquidity status has come into sharp focus in the past week, with government stepping in to address leadership challenges.

Earlier this month, government appointed a new board at the power utility in a bid to restore confidence in the company, improve its financial position and restore its operational performance.

Government says it will continue to act decisively to address challenges at key state-owned enterprises to restore public and investor confidence.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

