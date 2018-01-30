[ALERT] Eskom: Poor leadership led to irregular expenditure
At the release of its interim results, acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe says the company is facing significant financial challenges.
JOHANNESBURG - Acting Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says increased levels of irregular expenditure at the power utility are a consequence of poor leadership.
Hadebe delivered Eskom’s interim financial results announcement on Monday after the utility delayed publication of its results late last year.
#Eskom Hadebe says we are here because of poor leadership, and what media has been writing about is true, Eskom is facing significant financial challenges. GN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2018
Hadebe says that what the media has been writing about is correct, as the power utility is facing significant financial challenges.
#Eskom Hadebe says leadership is more than just appointing a new board, he’s talking about the culture at Eskom. GN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2018
International ratings agencies have regularly cited Eskom as a threat to South Africa’s strained public finances.
Moody's has already downgraded Eskom’s credit rating, which it says reflects the deterioration in the utility's financial and liquidity position.
Hadebe referred to poor leadership at the utility, adding that potential investors made it clear they won’t consider funding until the Eskom board addresses the elephant in the room, which he says is corruption.
#Eskom Overview of Financial position. GN pic.twitter.com/1QVyhSMs1L— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2018
The firm has been embroiled in a governance crisis and has been at the heart of allegations of undue influence in awarding tenders during President Jacob Zuma’s time in power.
The utility's liquidity status has come into sharp focus in the past week, with government stepping in to address leadership challenges.
Earlier this month, government appointed a new board at the power utility in a bid to restore confidence in the company, improve its financial position and restore its operational performance.
Government says it will continue to act decisively to address challenges at key state-owned enterprises to restore public and investor confidence.
#Eskom Municipal debt. GN pic.twitter.com/l34upWekO6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2018
Additional reporting by Reuters.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Business
-
[UPDATE] Eskom profits down by 34%, debt sitting at over R300bn
-
Capitec falls 25% after report by Viceroy Research
-
[LISTEN] How to use loans to your advantage
-
Reserve Bank says Capitec is solvent, has adequate liquidity
-
Microsoft issues update to disable Intel's buggy Spectre patch
-
Water crisis: City of CT to ensure economy stays afloat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.