Eskom board thanks media for exposing corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's new top management has thanked the media for lifting the lid on issues of poor governance and corruption at the power utility, emphasising that change at the utility is imminent.

The state-owned entity released its interim financial results on Monday, which shows a dire financial situation. Eskom's profits are down by 34% and debt is sitting at over R300 billion.

However, there was a sense of renewed hope among Eskom’s top brass, with chairman Jabu Mabuza thanking the media for its role in uncovering the rot at the state-owned entity.

“I just think it’s also important to thank you for your role in quizzing people and lifting the lid on corruption.”

Newly appointed acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe also made note of this.

“What you are writing about is correct. Eskom faces financial challenges.”

Both Mabuza and Hadebe have blamed poor leadership for Eskom’s financial situation.

They’ve insisted that they’re working hard to raise funds and are confident of a clean audit by the end of the financial year.

Eskom new top management has vowed to make real changes at the state-owned entity by rooting out corruption and assuring investors in order to stabilise the company.

Mabuza says he's while all financial indicators have declined, the business has sustained excellent operational performance and good progress is being made in solving the audit qualification issue.

“I'm confident the qualification issue will be solved by year end."

Hadebe says they have been in contact with Eskom’s funders and have been given a clear mandate.

“They said they're not in the position to discuss funding unless we deal with corruption."

