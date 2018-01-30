Popular Topics
Economists: Capitec customers have nothing to worry about

Despite a report published by US-based manager Viceroy, experts say people should be confident that their money is safe.

Capitec Bank. Picture: Capitecbank.co.za.
Capitec Bank. Picture: Capitecbank.co.za.
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economists say customers banking with Capitec Holdings have nothing to worry about.

Despite a report published by US-based manager Viceroy, which has questioned the bank’s ability to survive, experts say people should be confident that their money is safe.

Chief economist at Econometrix Azar Jammine explains: “I do believe that people should be confident that their money is fine. The time for Capitec to have go under was the time when African Bank went bust.”

Pan African Investment and Research chief economist Iraj Abedian says when it comes to banking, the statement by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) should be trusted.

“People must be absolutely confident that if the Reserve Bank doesn’t get it right, then nobody else can. They have proven themselves, since 2009, our banking regulatory system is one of the best in the world.”

Sarb says that according to all the information available, Capitec is solvent, well capitalised and has adequate liquidity, adding that the bank meets all prudential requirements.

Read the Viceroy report 'Capitec: A wolf in sheep’s clothing'

Viceroy Capitec by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

