Denel: Despite liquidity crunch, staff salaries not in jeopardy
In December, unions raised the alarm that there was no money to pay employees.
CAPE TOWN - Arms manufacturer Denel says despite its ongoing liquidity crunch, employees’ salaries are not in jeopardy.
In December, unions raised the alarm that there was no money to pay them.
But the company’s chief executive officer Zwelakhe Ntshepe on Tuesday assured Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee the reports were blown out of proportion.
Ntshepe says despite its cash-flow problems, the company has never failed to pay its employees.
December presented challenges meeting its R600 million monthly expenditure and the repayment of bank loans have to be prioritised.
Despite not making any serious money, Ntshepe says the company is important for strategic purposes.
Seventy-five percent of Denel’s business is international, which the company says affects its liquidity.
Ntshepe says the manufacturer has a lot of orders coming in, with the company doing up to 40% of its work in the first three months of the year.
“The issue of liquidity in Denel is a serious matter and it’s not a matter that started now. I’ve been there a very long time and it’s all been a matter.”
Following a dispute over its audit outcome last year, Ntshepe says the annual financial statements will be tabled in Parliament next week.
