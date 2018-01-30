Defence: Sex trafficking case against Pastor Omotoso baseless

The Nigerian televangelist allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women from various branches of his church who were then forced into prostitution.

CAPE TOWN - The defence for a pastor and two people embroiled in a sex trafficking case has argued the claims against them are baseless.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso and one of his co-accused appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrates court on Monday when the case against them was postponed to 7 March. The third accused wasn't present and the defence informed the court she's unable to travel after recently giving birth.

Omotoso was arrested last year.



“The conspiracy theory allegations by the defence are not going to help them at all because we all know people were raped and they have reported that and we have evidence to that effect,” says the National Prosecuting Authority’s Tshepo Ndwalaza.

“But we are going to wait for the director of public prosecutions to make his ruling.”