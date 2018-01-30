Defence: Sex trafficking case against Pastor Omotoso baseless
The Nigerian televangelist allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women from various branches of his church who were then forced into prostitution.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for a pastor and two people embroiled in a sex trafficking case has argued the claims against them are baseless.
Pastor Timothy Omotoso and one of his co-accused appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrates court on Monday when the case against them was postponed to 7 March. The third accused wasn't present and the defence informed the court she's unable to travel after recently giving birth.
The Nigerian televangelist allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women from various branches of his church who were then forced into prostitution.
Omotoso was arrested last year.
“The conspiracy theory allegations by the defence are not going to help them at all because we all know people were raped and they have reported that and we have evidence to that effect,” says the National Prosecuting Authority’s Tshepo Ndwalaza.
“But we are going to wait for the director of public prosecutions to make his ruling.”
More in Local
-
Police identify possible suspect after Plettenberg Bay woman killed
-
Creecy: Health Dept had no reason to terminate Esidimeni contract
-
[WATCH LIVE] Montana appears before Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises
-
Maimane says day zero in CT pushed back to 16 April
-
[WATCH] Joburg woman helps collect 69 tons of water for CT animals
-
WC Transport Dept slams attacks on MyCiti buses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.