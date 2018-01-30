DA to seek answers on axed Crime Intelligence operative in Parly
It emerged on Monday that the police fired Morris Tshabalala - who is also known as 'Captain KGB' - on Friday, a week after he was arrested on charges of fraud and corruption.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that it will raise the matter involving a former Crime Intelligence operative who was a convicted armed robber in Parliament.
It emerged on Monday that the police fired Morris Tshabalala - who is also known as "Captain KGB" - on Friday, a week after he was arrested on charges of fraud and corruption.
Tshabalala was convicted of armed robbery in 1996 but instead of serving a 10-year sentence, he was employed by the police.
It remains unclear how Tshabalala was able to remain employed by the police for more than a decade without his criminal record being flagged.
It was only in 2013 when he was arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist that he was sent to prison but he remained on the police payroll even after being released after two years on parole.
Police watchdog Ipid says in court papers that Tshabalala enjoys support form senior police management and politicians.
The DA says it will pose parliamentary questions to try and establish how Tshabalala was able to remain in the police for so long.
The police did not respond to questions from Eyewitness News about this matter.
