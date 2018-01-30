DA's Maimane turns to Ramaphosa to intervene in CT water crisis
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, who's waded into the disaster, has turned to deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to step in.
CAPE TOWN – With authorities racing to stave off Day Zero, a massive water relief effort is being put together.
Despite repeated assurances from the City of Cape Town, the provincial and national governments, many Capetonians remain unconvinced that the crisis is being properly managed.
City bosses are heightening water curbs with punitive tariffs looming and intensified enforcement blitzes.
Residents are also being constantly urged to cut back with their consumption.
Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams says: “The DA leader is willing to work with anyone who’s committed to avoiding Day Zero regardless of political affiliation.
“But it’s also crucial that the Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba and Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane be part of this meeting to address the financing model for water supply. And of course, national government’s plan around funding and bulk water infrastructure.”
In an interviewed broadcast on CNN last week, Ramaphosa said he's willing to intervene.
