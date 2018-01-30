CT water crisis: Parly appeals for freeze in bottled water prices

Earlier on Tuesday, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane announced day zero has been pushed back by four days, from 12 to 16 April.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry has appealed for a freeze in the price of bottled water as Cape Town battles a water crisis.

The committee says it will write to the Trade and Industry Minister and the National Consumer Commissioner asking them to rein in unscrupulous traders who've increased the price of bottled water to benefit from the water shortages.

He said consumption had dropped from the 580 million average to 540 million litres per day over the past few days.

Mayoral committee member for water Xanthea Limberg said: “Over the weekend, our consumption was ranging between 540 million litres and 544 million litres. The consumption for Monday, 29 January, shows that it’s at 580 million litres.”

Maimane said day zero has been pushed to 16 April.

"I said that if we worked together we could demonstrate what is best about South Africans, our incredible resilience, and we could defeat day zero. This week, I could not be more proud of our city."

Maimane added their main priority is demand reduction and he's urging residents to use no more than 50 litres per day.

