[LISTEN] Water scarcity is a national crisis - Maimane

CapeTalk | DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the water crisis requires a national ministry that has been established for precisely that point.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says water scarcity is a national crisis.

Maimane was speaking during an interview on Cape Talk and Radio 702 following concerns about Cape Town's water crisis.

"I think you can read all newspapers and discover that water scarcity is a national crisis. It requires a national ministry that has been established for precisely that point."

Department of Water spokesperson Sputnik Ratau also joined the conversation.

Listen to the audio above for more.